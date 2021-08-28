NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Hope for Harlem block party is back Saturday.
The event, now in its second year, is being described as a relief opportunity for the community.
Thousands of free items will be available, including groceries, stocked backpacks for school and even job opportunities.
“We had a painter apprentice recruitment and we’re actually going to be giving out some cards for our apprentice program,” said Crystal Garcia of District Council 9.
"Coming out of the pandemic, we want to make sure that it's a good sign that Harlem is back, and Harlem's coming back," said Davon Lomax, political director at District Council 9.
The block party starts at noon outside First Corinthian Baptist Church on 116th Street where there will also be a mobile COVID vaccination unit.