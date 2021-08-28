NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine Castellanos converted a pair of point-blank shots on exquisite feeds from Maximiliano Moralez to lift New York City FC to a 2-0 win over the league-leading New England Revolution on Saturday night.
The winner, in the 31st minute, was a brilliant header flicked over the keeper after Moralez floated the ball over the defenders. Initially ruled offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review.
Castellanos got his 10th goal in the 55th minute after Moralez dropped a cross onto his foot at the goal mouth.
Sean Johnson had two saves for his sixth clean sheet for NYCFC (10-6-4).
New England (15-4-4) entered the game matching the best 22-game start in league history.
