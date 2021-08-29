NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two off-duty NYPD officers shot and killed a gunman who opened fire on them during a confrontation Sunday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street in the Mount Hope section.

The officers had just finished their shifts at the 46th Precinct when they saw two men arguing around the corner and tried to prevent it from escalating, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

According to police, a 24-year-old man with a gun started firing into a group of people. The officers saw the shooting and confronted the suspect, who then fired at them.

The officers returned fire on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After the shooting, the suspect’s father, 45, picked up his son’s gun and shot at the officers.

“Immediately after shooting, the officers began to render aid to the 24-year-old male, and responding officers took the uninjured, 45-year-old male into custody at the scene,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. “EMS transported the 24-year-old male to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The two officers were taken to the hospital for observation, police said. They were not hit when either man opened fire.

No bystanders appeared to be hurt.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.