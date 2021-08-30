NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the curtains rise on Broadway stages once again, the theater community is welcoming fans back with a brand new campaign.
The Broadway League launched the "This is Broadway" campaign with a striking short film narrated by Oprah Winfrey.
It features some unforgettable scenes from beloved Broadway shows – past and present.
“This is Broadway” celebrates the industry’s return after an 18-month pandemic shutdown.
"We pulled everybody in our very large district to help pull this together. And they all work together magnificently to make it happen. And we look forward to seeing you all back there," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.
CLICK HERE and HERE for more information on the Broadway shows making comeback and special events celebrating their return.