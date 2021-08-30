NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn historical treasure, the Grand Prospect Hall, may soon be demolished.
The building was sold, and the new owners have filed demolition permits.
The Victorian-era banquet hall has been the location of countless weddings, bar mitzvahs and graduations for decades.
Neighborhood activists are now fighting to save the building by seeking landmark status.
