NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s J’Ouvert celebration has been cancelled once again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The J’Ouvert celebration will be back in 2022, full strength, like so many other things in this city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.READ MORE: Long Lines At US Open Due To Late-Arriving Crowds And Bag Screenings, Not COVID Vaccine Checks, USTA Says
The annual event typically starts before dawn, celebrating Caribbean culture, music, food, history and people.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
It was held virtually because of the pandemic last year, and organizers cited ongoing health concerns for this year’s cancelation.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul Calls For Investigation Into 'Unprecedented' Power Surge That Shut Down Subway Lines, Forced Evacuations
Earlier this month, the city announced the West Indian Day Parade, which is held right after J’Ouvert, will be postponed as well.