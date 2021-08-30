NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is promising an investigation after a power surge disrupted the New York City subway system on Sunday night.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, the word the governor kept using during her morning briefing was “unprecedented.”

About half of the system was shut down for hours, and hundreds of riders were forced to evacuate trains and walk through dark tunnels.

“The confluence of events that led to this has never happened before, to our knowledge,” the governor said Monday.

The perfect storm started around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, when a voltage dip from Con Edison put the system on backup power.

“When it tried to go back to normal, there was a surge — an unprecedented surge — that resulted in the subway losing signalization and communication ability,” Hochul said.

The governor said 83 trains along the 1 through 7 lines, along with the L train, came to a temporary halt. There was no communication between the command center and the trains.

Five trains were stuck between stations at the time. Two were evacuated by MTA personnel.

“They made us exit the rear of the train,” one rider told CBS2.

“We came out and were walking along the side of the tracks,” another rider said. “It was dark. There was nobody there with flashlights or nothing. I had to use my phone to light up the way for my wife and me.”

S‌ervice has resumed on ‌1‌/2‌/3‌/4‌/5‌/6‌/L‌ trains with extensive delays after a power surge disrupted the connection between the Rail Control Center and our signaling systems. While delays continue, consider traveling on lettered lines or buses.https://t.co/jg4z62hGUt — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) August 30, 2021

Riders on two other trains self-evacuated, leaving on their own and walking through the tunnels.

“We really discourage that,” said MTA Acting Chair & CEO Janno Lieber. “Not just because it’s super unsafe with an active third rail, but also because it delays. When that happens, you have to shut down the third rail power, and it takes much longer for the whole system to get reactivated. That’s what happened last night.”

Firefighters made sure the tracks around those trains were clear before restoring service around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“Let me be very clear, last night was unacceptable,” Hochul said. “If you’re one of those riders or people relying on safe transport, the system failed you.”

The governor ordered a review of the incident to try and prevent it from happening again.