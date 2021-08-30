Scattered showers/t’storms will push through this afternoon, mainly after 2/3 PM. And while the severe threat is low, frequent lightning, downpours and even some gusty winds are expected with these storms. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Leftover showers/rumbles of thunder will push through this evening with just a stray shower overnight. Temps will fall into the 70s/60s.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and slightly less humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
Then the remnants of Ida will push through Wednesday into Thursday. Ida will be far weaker once it gets here, though there will be plenty of moisture associated with it; as of now, rainfall estimates are 2-6″. That said, the National Weather Service already went ahead and issued flash flood watches for parts of New Jersey for Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.