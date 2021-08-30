WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of Con Edison workers is among the caravan of local volunteers racing South to help storm-battered Louisiana.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, they’re equipped with the line trucks, bucket trucks and a desire to help.

“We are going to be going down there to restore the primary and secondary lines, possibly replace poles,” Con Ed worker Jason Ricco told Fan.

Ricco is leading a team of 40 men who volunteered for the mission. They gathered early Monday morning at the Thomas Edison service station, preparing for a trip that could last weeks.

Ida’s powerful winds and thrashing rain plunged more than a million people into the dark, including all of New Orleans.

“During Sandy and all these other storms, we get crews that come up and help from other states. We want to return the favor. We want to go down and restore, because we know what it’s like to not have power in the heat,” Ricco said.

The American Red Cross in Greater New York is preparing to add to their 15 volunteers currently on the ground. Regional CEO Mary Barneby told Fan families are already showing up at the 16 shelters they set up in the Baton Rouge area.

“As the dust settles, more people are going to realize that they are without power, that their homes may have to be vacated because roofs are being torn off,” said Barneby.

Over the weekend, FEMA activated Urban Search and Rescue task forces in New Jersey and New York to assist in recovery efforts. Eighty-three members of the NYPD, FDNY and New York City Office of Emergency Management. loaded up Sunday, headed for Baton Rouge, while New Jersey Task Force 1 arrived in Alabama.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.