By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During her first COVID-19 briefing as governor, Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the state will make $65 million available for local governments to prepare the infrastructure to deliver booster shots.

She also reiterated, her administration will different than former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s.

“I understand there is a role for state government and there is a roll for local governments. I will not be micromanaging, but I will be giving guidance based on your input,” Hochul said.

As of Tuesday, Hochul said 76% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The statewide infection rate is 3.9% and hospitals are at 35% capacity. The governor also said she is looking to expand vaccine mandates to state-regulated and congregate settings.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer will have more on the governor’s press conference during the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

