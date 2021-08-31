NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During her first COVID-19 briefing as governor, Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the state will make $65 million available for local governments to prepare the infrastructure to deliver booster shots.
She also reiterated, her administration will different than former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s.
“I understand there is a role for state government and there is a roll for local governments. I will not be micromanaging, but I will be giving guidance based on your input,” Hochul said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
As of Tuesday, Hochul said 76% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
The statewide infection rate is 3.9% and hospitals are at 35% capacity. The governor also said she is looking to expand vaccine mandates to state-regulated and congregate settings.
CBS2’s Marcia Kramer will have more on the governor’s press conference during the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.