NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns about women and girls in the country.
During their reign from 1992 to 2001, the Taliban placed women under the control of male family members and prevented girls from going to school.READ MORE: Local War Veterans Reflect On U.S. Decision To Leave Afghanistan: ‘It Did Not Need To Get To This Point’
Nobel peace laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai remembers that reality all too well. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 in 2012, because she had been advocating for girls’ education.
“We are living in a world where we’re talking about advancements, about equality, about gender equality. We cannot see a country going decades and centuries back,” the now-24-year-old told BBC News in an exclusive interview Monday. “We have to take some bold stances for the protection of women and girls, for the protection of minority groups and for peace and stability in that region.”READ MORE: U.S. Lawmakers To Watch Closely If Taliban Will Honor Key Part Of 2020 Peace Deal
The New York-based organization Women for Afghan Women says it is working to provide shelter, aid and other resources to thousands of women, children and families. Click here to learn more and donate.
A Long Island couple behind Share Humanity USA says the organization is also raising money to provide food, shelter, diapers and baby formula.
See Women for International Women and Vital Voices for other relief efforts.