NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s J’Ouvert celebration has been cancelled once again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The J'Ouvert celebration will be back in 2022, full strength, like so many other things in this city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.
The annual event typically starts before dawn, celebrating Caribbean culture, music, food, history and people.
It was held virtually because of the pandemic last year, and organizers cited ongoing health concerns for this year’s cancelation.
Earlier this month, the city announced the West Indian Day Parade, which is held right after J'Ouvert, will be postponed as well.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 30.