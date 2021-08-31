Today will be partly sunny, warm and slightly less humid with just a stray shower. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight will start off quiet, then we’ll see a chance of showers overnight with the best chance around the city and west. Temps will fall into the 70s/60s.
Then we’ll watch the remnants of Ida push through tomorrow into Thursday. At this point we’re expecting light to moderate showers/rain to develop during the day tomorrow; the heaviest rain pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning; then the rain tapers off midday into the afternoon.
As far as rainfall goes, current estimates are 2-6″. That said, the National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for the entire area for tomorrow morning through early Thursday afternoon.