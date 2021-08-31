NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old man was shot by a stray bullet Monday outside a bodega on the Upper West Side.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on West 105th Street.
Police said the gunman got out of a car and started arguing with another man. He allegedly opened fire, hitting the 45-year-old man in the chest.
A stray bullet also hit the 81-year-old in the foot.
Both victims were taken to St. Luke's Hospital and are expected to survive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.