RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage all across New Jersey on Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy announced he was declaring a state of emergency in response to the storm.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans,” he said.

BREAKING: I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida. We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads.

PSE&G trucks were lined up and down Upper Boulevard in Ridgewood after trees came down, taking wires down with it. Those wires then sparked fires.

The rain and the lightning were dangerous Wednesday night. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, at times, the lightning was the only thing illuminating dark streets in Bergen County.

Several roads closed due to flooding, including side streets as well as portions of Route 3, Route 22 and Route 78.

Farther south in New Jersey, it appears a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, ripping roofs off homes and, in other cases, ripping homes to shreds.

Several roads in that area are impassable from trees and wires being strewn across them.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.