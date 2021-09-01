NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens are looking for a man suspected of vandalizing a church statue in August.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Police say the man jumped a fence then knocked over a statue in front of St. Michael's Church on Barclay Avenue in Flushing.
The extent of the damage he caused is unknown.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.