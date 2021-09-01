NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say someone opened fire outside the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:10 p.m.
The 32-year-old victim says she was walking nearby when she heard shots being fired and then suddenly felt pain.
Police say she was shot in the right hip and is expected to be OK.
Investigators say two suspects were seen riding on a scooter.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.