WOODBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding from Ida claimed the life of a Connecticut state trooper Thursday.
The officer reportedly radioed in early Thursday morning that his car had been swept away by floodwaters.
The vehicle was later found empty. His body has been recovered.
The trooper has been identified as Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year state police veteran assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Mohl.