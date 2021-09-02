MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Mamaroneck public schools are closed Thursday after remnants of Ida pummeled the area.
The school district said buildings will be closed because of "flooding, unsafe conditions and significant damage."
TODAY: All Mamaroneck Public Schools will be closed due to flooding, unsafe conditions and significant damage caused to our school buildings. Stay safe everyone!
— Mamaroneck Schools (@MamaroneckED) September 2, 2021
As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, there is significant flooding throughout Westchester County.
Firefighters are deploying inflatable boats to rescue people from their doorsteps in Mamaroneck.
Cars appear to be submerged to their roofs just a block away from the village’s main shopping district. Others have been abandoned in the middle of the road.
Aiello described it as the worst flooding he's ever seen in the village.
