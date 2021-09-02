It will be remarkably better today as Ida races out of here and higher pressure fills in. We’ll even get to enjoy temperatures and humidity levels a little below where they should be… highs in the mid 70s with dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and rather comfortable. Temps will fall to around 60 in the city with 50s across our suburbs and even some distant 40s N&W.
Tomorrow’s another good looking day: mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.
The pleasant pattern continues right into Saturday: mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.