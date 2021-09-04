Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
By CBSNewYork Team
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother and her young grandson are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in New Jersey.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson, who are both from Queens, were crossing Tonnelle Avenue and 46th Street in North Bergen when a car hit them and took off.

It happened shortly after midnight Saturday.

Police say the victims are now fighting for their lives at Jersey City Medical Center.

Investigators are looking for the driver, who was believed to have been in a mid-size sedan.

