NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother and her young grandson are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in New Jersey.
Prosecutors say the 56-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson, who are both from Queens, were crossing Tonnelle Avenue and 46th Street in North Bergen when a car hit them and took off.READ MORE: More Resources Made Available For New Yorkers Cleaning Up From Flooding, Damage Caused By Ida's Remnants
It happened shortly after midnight Saturday.READ MORE: Teenager Arrested In Connection To 2019 Stray Bullet Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin
Police say the victims are now fighting for their lives at Jersey City Medical Center.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Dies At Sandy Hook Beach
Investigators are looking for the driver, who was believed to have been in a mid-size sedan.