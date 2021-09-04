SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy died at a New Jersey beach Saturday.
SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy died at a New Jersey beach Saturday.

It happened at the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.
The National Parks Service says lifeguards, rangers and EMTs were sent to rescue three teenagers at Beach B.
One 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two teens, another 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Monmouth Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.
The Parks Service says that beach does not have lifeguards and swimming is discouraged there.