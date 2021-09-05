By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well as advertised, it's here… the one "not terrible, but not great" day of your holiday weekend.
Clouds will rule today, along with some passing showers at times. It’s by no means a washout and it’ll be dry more than wet. But just be prepared for brief interruptions today if outside.
Highs will be in the mid 70s.
More showers are possible tonight and again, they'll be mainly light and scattered. You could pick up a brief period of steadier rain, especially south and east. But overall, it's not a big deal. Perhaps a couple tenths of an inch in some spots.
Temps will fall into the 60s.
For Labor Day, we see quick improvement. Early morning clouds and a lingering shower east will give way to sunshine!
It's a nice, warm afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
The nice weather continues into Tuesday before a risk of some thunderstorms arrives midweek.