PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A special transport of puppies and older dogs arrived in New York on Monday.

The animals were in shelters before Hurricane Ida pummeled the Gulf Coast and now they need forever homes, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

After a long journey, the weary travelers arrived into loving hands. They were relocated north to make room for abandoned dogs on the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.

Forty-six puppies and nine older dogs were rescued from overwhelmed shelters in Louisiana and Texas, which filled up with animals displaced families could no longer care for.

“Animals that families can no longer keep due to the devastation that happened. So these are animals that are now coming up here. These animals that were already in a shelter, ready for adoption, we pulled them to make room for all the other animals that will flood in,” said Sylvia Ottaka of North Shore Animal League America.

The six-day journey began with a flood of generosity: donated pet food, water and cleaning supplies piled in the North Shore Animal League America’s humane relocation transport.

Now it’s back, full of furry friends. The stressful journey ended with wagging tails.

“It is very stressful for them. But we try to make it cozy and happy and full of love,” said Ted Moriates of North Shore Animal League America.

There are a variety of puppies we don’t often see in our shelters. Spaying and neutering is less common in the South, leading to an overpopulation.

Here, they’ll receive medical and behavior checks and be offered for adoption as soon as this weekend.

“Unfortunately, the majority of these animals would have been euthanized if we couldn’t get them back here to Long Island,” Moriates said.

“Sometimes I feel like crying when I see them, but at the same time, I feel great,” said volunteer Bobby Fernandez. “They’ll be adopted into a happy life.”

If you miss your chance this time around, the transport will return to the Gulf Coast two more times in September and return with 100 more adorable and adoptable puppies and dogs.

North Shore Animal League America pioneered the nation’s first humane relocation transport after Hurricane Katrina.