NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pre-trial hearings resume Tuesday for the alleged masterminds behind the 9/11 terror attacks.
If convicted, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others could face the death penalty.
The hearings are being held before a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
They were put on hold for a year and a half due to the pandemic and unresolved legal issues, like what evidence the defense will have access to and if the information gathered during the detainees' time at Guantanamo will be admissible.
Saturday marks 20 years since the deadly attacks.