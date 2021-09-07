Today’s looking great: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
Tonight will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s with 50s across some of our more distant suburbs.
Tomorrow will be breezy and more humid with increasing clouds and showers/t’storms, but mainly late in the afternoon and at night. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, so localized flash flooding will be possible into early Thursday morning with the best chance inland/N&W of the city. These storms will also have the potential to produce locally damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. That said, isolated severe t’storms can’t be ruled out.
Showers could potentially linger into Thursday, but mainly east of the city. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the 70s.