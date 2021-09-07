NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a package thief attacked a homeowner in Brooklyn.
It happened on Aug. 19 in front of a home on Crescent Street between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.READ MORE: Bronx Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping 70-Year-Old Woman At Gunpoint
According to police, a 68-year-old man was inside his home when he saw two people take a package that was sitting outside.
When the homeowner confronted them, one allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the homeowner across the head.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Deer Rescued From Long Island Sound
The two alleged package thieves then ran off. Police did not say if they got away with the package.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Police Benevolent Association Honors 23 NYPD Members Killed On 9/11 With Wall Of Portraits
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.