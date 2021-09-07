NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days before we mark 20 years since 9/11, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has identified two more victims of the World Trade Center attacks.

One victim has been identified as Dorothy Morgan, of Hempstead.

The second victim’s name is not being released at the request of the family.

They are the 1,646th and 1,647th victims to be identified through ongoing DNA analysis of unidentified remains recovered from the attacks.

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York, said in a statement. “No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families.”

Morgan and the unnamed man are the first victims to be identified since October 2019.

About 40% of those who died in the World Trade Center attacks remain unidentified.

The medical examiner’s office says next-generation sequencing technology being used by their DNA laboratory “promises to result in more new identifications.”