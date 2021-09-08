NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY Foundation held its annual dinner Wednesday, honoring supporters with a humanitarian awards ceremony.
The foundation's goal is to help promote fire safety education and help the FDNY better protect New York.
Two FDNY supporters were honored at Wednesday's event at the fire academy on Randall's Island, and CBS2's Kristine Johnson was the emcee.
There was a live demonstration of FDNY training at the academy Wednesday afternoon.
"Many of the simulators here, whether it's subways, high rise, ship fires, the funding is provided by the foundation, so our generous supporters are here tonight to see what it is they've actually paid for," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "We train people day and night here because the day you stop training is the day you should leave the department. Training is that important."
To find out how to donate to the FDNY Foundation, go to FDNYFoundation.org.