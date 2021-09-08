NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the start of school just six days away, the New York City officials say public school buildings are ready to welcome students and staff back safely.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and Chief Schools Operation Officer Kevin Moran spoke about the back-to-school plan Wednesday.READ MORE: Ida's Aftermath: Elected Officials Tour Paterson, Return To In-Person Learning Delayed In Some N.J. School Districts
“A team of facilities experts are laser focused at ensuring our schools open with the gold standard of health and safety measures on Monday,” Porter said.
“We’re ready for opening and we have a plan for this fall for each school within our system,” Moran added.
Officials say they are taking a multilayered approach to preventing the spread of COVID. Masks are required, open windows and machines will ensure proper ventilation and classrooms will be cleaned daily with electrostatic sprayers.
The mayor said vaccination is key. Teachers and staff are required to be vaccinated, and he called on the FDA to approve vaccines for children under the age of 12.MORE NEWS: Newark Church And Charter School Working Together To Provide Free, 'High Dosage' Tutoring To Students On Saturdays
