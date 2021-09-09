By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We are starting to see some rain on the western fringes of our area. There is a Flash Flood Warning in Hunterdon County until 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They’ve seen a radar estimated 1-1.5+ inches of rain. Likely some minor flooding is occurring. Nothing like last week obviously, but insult to injury.READ MORE: Ida's Aftermath: Manville, N.J. Resident Recounts How Flood Waters Went From His Ankles To Shoulders In Minutes
Rain is approaching other areas of New Jersey, and now it looks more likely that rain will linger Thursday and another round affects Long Island later in the day.READ MORE: FDNY Foundation Honors Supporters At Annual Dinner
The tornado risk has been reduced, and overall rainfall remains around .5-1 inch.Cab Driver Dies After Being Shot In Head In Harlem, Police Searching For Suspect
The storm has produced downed trees and some flooding in Pennsylvania, but it is weakening quite a bit as it treks east. Again, not a huge system, but well west could get some damage.