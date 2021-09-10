NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The tennis world is in shock over the teen takeover at the U.S. Open, and the women’s final features an unexpected pairing.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, the new generation of tennis stars has arrived, and they’re teenagers. One of them hasn’t lost a single set the whole way. The other has gone the distance in every match. Now, the most improbable U.S. Open final is now set.

Emma Raducanu became the first player, male or female, to come through a qualifying tournament to reach a major final. The 18-year-old also locked in the first all-teenage Grand Slam final in 22 years.

“I’m in the final, and I can’t actually believe it,” she said.

Earlier in the night Leylah Fernandez, who just turned 19 this week, pulled off another three-set stunner.

Not since Serena Williams had a player beaten three top five ranked opponents in a Grand Slam.

“I just wanted to be in the finals, I really wanted it, and I fought for every point,” Fernandez said.

The notoriously boisterous crowds in Flushing will have a hard time picking a favorite. They’ve already fallen in love with both the rising British star and the charismatic Canadian.

“Would say it’s thanks to the New York crowd. They’ve held me today. They cheered for me, they never gave up for me, they fought for me. Thanks to you, I was able to win, so thank you, New York,” Fernandez said.

“I’ve had unbelievable support in New York, and you guys have made me feel right at home,” Raducanu said. “Playing under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York is honestly one of the most iconic things in tennis, so I was just so excited to come out here and play in front of you guys. Thank you for coming.”

History will be made on Saturday afternoon. Raducanu could become the first British woman to win a major since 1977 or Fernandez could become just the second Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam.

Either way, the U.S. Open champion will be a very happy teenager.

Raducanu and Fernandez will meet in the U.S. Open Final at 4 p.m. Saturday.