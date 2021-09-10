NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day.

It’s observed every Sept. 10, and this year the theme is creating hope through action.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu first met Dionne C. Monsanto two years ago, when she opened her heart and shared the story of her beautiful daughter Siwe, who died by suicide in 2011.

“She was brilliant. She was beautiful,” Dionne said. “And when she was first diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorder, she was only 9. She died at 15. So she was living a great deal of time with depression and anxiety disorder.”

Dionne became involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and at their walks you’ll find her wearing an Elmo hat, Siwe’s favorite character. She also gives suicide prevention workshops all over the world, including to members of the NYPD, stressing that it shows strength to ask for help, and mental illness is a health issue like any other disease.

