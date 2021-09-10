NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New York City approaches 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, we remember the lives that were lost and how the world changed forever.

President Joe Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s annual commemoration Saturday morning.

Across the street from One World Trade, people have started dropping off flowers and thank you notes along the FDNY Memorial Wall. The memorial is dedicated to the 343 men and women who died that day and is one of several sites commemorating the bravery, sacrifice and loss.

Unlike last year, families will gather at Ground Zero to read the names of loved ones.

Complete Coverage: 9/11 Twenty Years Later

They will be joined by the president on one of three stops he will be making Saturday.

Security has been stepped up around the site. The NYPD said there is no credible threat to any of the events, but there have been calls to action from terror groups, which is always a concern.

A lot has changed visually at Ground Zero, and there’s still a lot left to do.

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has been a work in progress for some 20 years. Its lights will be turned on for the anniversary, but that will be followed by another eight months of construction.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.