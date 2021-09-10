Today’s looking much better than yesterday: mostly sunny, low humidity and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. There’s a high risk of rip currents at the beaches once again.
Tonight will be clear, cool and comfortable. Temps will fall into the upper 50s in the city with 40s across some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s another great day: sunny, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Again, there’s a high risk of rip currents at the beaches.
Sunday’s looking good, as well, with temperatures running a little warmer. Expect highs in the 80s.