NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby girl was killed and her parents were hurt in a tragic crash in Brooklyn.

The family of three was out for a walk in Clinton Hill on Saturday afternoon when a car slammed into their stroller, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Investigators believe the driver was going the wrong way on Gates Avenue and T-boned a car going north on Vanderbilt Avenue.

The impact sent one of the cars barreling into a family nearby.

The 3-month-old was ejected from the stroller killed. Her 33-year-old mother was critically injured and her 36-year-old father was also hurt.

The driver and passenger of the T-boned car were also rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses and neighbors ran to the scene when they heard the piercing screams.

“We went to the window, and we heard huge screams of, ‘Oh my God!’ And then there’s a woman lying down on the floor,” said Anne Sophie Plume.

Police said both people in the car that caused the crash tried to run from the scene. Officers eventually caught one of them.

Police believe the 28-year-old man they took into custody was the driver. Charges against him are pending.

Police are still looking for the person they believe was the passenger.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.