NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After more than a year, the show must go on!

The road to reopening Broadway is underway.

More shows have announced plans to resume performances that were suspended when the pandemic hit.

The cast of Broadway’s Come From Away returned to rehearsal in May. Performances resume Sept. 21.

Ain’t Too Proud, a Tony winner for Best Choreography, steps back into the spotlight on Oct. 16.

After rehearsals and three previews, Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the hit movie, is ready to return. Performances resume Oct. 21.

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone star in the revival of the musical Company. Nov. 15 is the date.

And Hugh Jackman tweeted a picture and video rehearsing The Music Man with co-star Sutton Foster. The first preview is set for Dec. 20th.

Additionally:

A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call opens May 20.

A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter opens June 8.

Seven Deadly Sins previews start June 22 with opening night on June 29.

Springsteen on Broadway will return on June 26 for a limited run until Sept. 4.

Pass Over previews begin Aug. 4, with opening night on Sept. 12.

Hadestown returns Sept. 2.

Chicago, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked all return on Sept. 14.

Lackawanna Blues previews start Sept. 14 with opening night on Sept. 28.

Six is set for Sept. 17. David Byrne’s American Utopia also returns Sept. 17.

Come From Away reopens Sept. 21.

Chicken and Biscuits previews start Sept. 23 with opening night on Oct. 10.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns on Sept. 24

Aladdin resumes Sept. 28.

Thoughts Of A Colored Man previews will begin on Oct. 1, with opening night Oct. 31.

To Kill A Mockingbird will resume its run on Oct. 5.

Freestyle Love Supreme returns to Broadway on Oct. 7.

Tina is set to reopen Oct. 8.

The Lehman Trilogy is set to open on Broadway on Oct. 14.

The Phantom of the Opera returns Oct. 22.

The Book Of Mormon returns on Nov. 5.

Jersey Boys returns Nov. 15.

Diana The Musical previews will resume on Nov. 2 with opening night set for Nov. 17.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returns on Nov. 16.

MJ previews will begin Dec. 6, with opening night on Feb. 1

Dear Evan Hansen returns to Broadway on Dec. 11th.

Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad will begin performances Dec. 21 and open Jan. 12, 2022.

Plaza Suite previews begin on Feb. 25, 2022.

Waitress will return for a limited run on Broadway from Sept. 2, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022.

Clyde’s will open Nov. 22, with previews beginning on Nov. 3.

Is This A Room is set to open Oct. 11.

Dana H. will reopen on Oct. 17.

This article originally appeared May 10, 2021 and has been updated periodically to reflect additional opening announcements as they get made.