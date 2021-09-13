NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York is taking action in response to the new abortion law in Texas.
Leaders joined the governor Monday at the monument to women's rights pioneers in Central Park.
Hochul said New York will start a public information campaign to let women know their rights to abortion access.
Texas now bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Hochul called it a “Texas travesty.”
"I guarantee I did not know I was pregnant with my first child at six weeks. I actually went on a white water rafting trip, it turns out, at three months, because I didn't know I was pregnant," she said. "That is the reality of real people. We don't always know. So you're denied the choice that should be yours as a woman."
The governor said New York will also create a Patient Bill of Rights in multiple languages for doctors’ offices and clinics.