NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video kicking a woman down an escalator at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Boerum Hill.READ MORE: Baby Deliveries On Hold At Upstate Hospital After Staff Members Resign Over Vaccine Mandate
Sources say the 32-year-old victim told the suspect to say “excuse me” after he passed her. That’s when he turned and kicked her in the chest.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Welcome Students Back For 1st Day Of All In-Person Classes
She suffered cuts and bruises and hurt her ankle, but refused medical attention at the scene.MORE NEWS: Met Gala Returns Monday After Pandemic Hiatus
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.