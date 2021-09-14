NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people were hurt including four police officers after a barricade situation in Queens.
The situation has been placed under control.
Chopper 2 was over officers stationed outside the home on 130th Street and 133rd Avenue in South Ozone Park.
The extent of the injuries is unclear, though we know three officers were treated on scene, and the others were taken to the hospital.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.