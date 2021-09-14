NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video shows a shocking carjacking in Inwood.
It happened at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 12 on Riverside Drive near Henshaw Street.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Emergency Plan For Rikers After Wave Of Violence
The video shows a group of men on motorcycles surrounding a car that appears to be ready to pull into traffic.
The car stops to apparently avoid hitting the motorcycle riders.
One of the passengers on a motorcycle hops off and leans in to the passenger window, apparently pointing a gun at the driver. While that happens, another man runs around to the driver’s side of the car, opens the door and starts to pull the driver out of the car. The driver is eventually pulled out of the car, and one of the attackers punches him in the face.READ MORE: New York City Council Holds Hearing On Storm Preparedness After Ida's Death And Destruction
They stole the driver’s necklace and drove off in his black BMW 328i, heading south on Riverside Drive.
The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering a laceration to his eye and broken nose.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito's Father, Law Enforcement Say Boyfriend Who Went On Cross Country Trip Not Speaking