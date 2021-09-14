NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City Council oversight hearing will be held Tuesday on how the city and the MTA prepare for storms.
It comes on the heels of massive flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.READ MORE: Broadway Is Back: Popular Shows Return Tuesday, Along With TKTS Booth
The storm caused blackouts, property damage and 11 deaths.READ MORE: Another 25 Names Added To FDNY Memorial Wall Honoring Members Who Died Of 9/11 Illnesses
It also flooded subways, causing service disruptions.
Members of three council committees will ask officials about plans to ensure the city is ready to handle such storms in the future.