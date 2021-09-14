NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who had just spent the evening celebrating at her own baby shower was shot and killed in front of her home.

Police told CBS2’s Thalia Perez on Sunday night the victim’s ex-boyfriend is the shooting suspect they are looking for.

Emotions ran high as family members of Shanice Young gathered around a memorial in front of the Harlem building where the 31-year-old was gunned down early Sunday morning. Police sources told CBS2 there was a dispute and Young was trying to break up a fight before shots were fired. However, a woman who identified herself as the victim’s sister said that wasn’t the case.

“She was nine months pregnant. Shanice was a victim,” the woman said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside of 300 W. 128th St. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Neighbors said Young had just returned from her own baby shower and was loading her gifts into the lobby of her building with her current boyfriend and family when a man opened fire, shooting her in the head.

“Shanice had two daughters and the third one died with her,” the victim’s sister said.

Stephanie McGraw, the founder and director of the group We All Really Matter, an anti-domestic violence nonprofit, said she is a Harlem resident and came to the scene to offer the family support.

“We got to understand how serious domestic violence is and how dangerous it is,” McGraw said.

It remains unclear if Young was the intended target.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS

CBS2’s Thalia Parez contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 12, 2021.