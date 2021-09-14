NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an emergency plan Tuesday to improve conditions at Rikers Island.
It comes amid an increase in violence and wave of correction officer sick-outs.
The mayor’s five-point plan calls for:
- Emergency contracting for cleaning and repairs
- Shifting court staffing from correction officers to members of the NYPD
- Increasing accountability for AWOL correction staff members who could face suspension without pay
- Expanding medical evaluation capacity
- Speeding up intake to reduce crowding by reopening two closed spaces
“Everything goes back to the problem of Rikers Island itself. We need to get the hell out of there as quickly as possible. But in the meantime, we have immense challenges,” the mayor told reporters Tuesday. “We’re going to use executive power to address some of these.”READ MORE: Department Of Correction Commissioner Unveils Plans To Address Violence, Rising Tension At Rikers Island
The mayor said the pandemic worsened many challenges, but people not showing up for work in unacceptable.
City lawmakers visited the jail Monday, describing scenes of violence, health hazards and deteriorating conditions. Advocates say district attorneys should be sending fewer people to Rikers, and those being held for minor violations should be released.