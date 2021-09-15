CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:DoorDash, Local TV, New York, New York City, New York City Council

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data.

A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Parents Say Fiancé Brian Laundrie's 'Silence Is Reprehensible'; Police In Utah Confirm Responding To Incident Involving Couple

DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy.

READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of Failing To Respond To Calls

The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Launches All-Civilian Crew On Inspiration4 Mission

The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”

CBSNewYork Team