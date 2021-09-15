NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data.
A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Parents Say Fiancé Brian Laundrie's 'Silence Is Reprehensible'; Police In Utah Confirm Responding To Incident Involving Couple
DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy.READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of Failing To Respond To Calls
The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers.MORE NEWS: SpaceX Launches All-Civilian Crew On Inspiration4 Mission
The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”