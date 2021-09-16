NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of scamming thousands of New Yorkers by creating fraudulent events has learned his punishment.
Attorney General Letitia James announced she has permanently banned Ishmael Osekre from producing events and festivals in New York.
She said the event producer deceived customers into paying for food and entertainment that were never provided, including a 2017 pizza festival in Brooklyn.
Osekre must pay more than $310,000 in restitution and penalties. More than $100,000 will go to victims.