NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened and spit on a father and his 4-year-old daughter on the subway.
The suspect allegedly became angry when the man asked him to stop smoking marijuana on the train.
It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on September 5 on board a southbound D train approaching the Fordham Road station in the Bronx.
Police said the suspect yelled at the father and daughter, spit on them and then threatened them with a knife.
The victims got off at Fordham Road, and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.