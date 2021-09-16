BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has obtained police body camera footage involved in the search for missing Long Island native Gabby Petito.

The video shows Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, getting pulled over in Moab, Utah a month before she was reported missing.

The police report indicates Petito and Laundrie got into a physical altercation during their road trip on Aug. 12, more than a week before her last Facetime call with her mother.

Police said the couple agreed the incident was more of a “mental or emotional health break than a domestic assault.”

Laundrie told police that traveling for the last four or five months created an “emotional strain between them,” and that they both struggle with the same mental health issues. Exactly what those issues are is redacted in the report.

No charges were filed and no one wished for charges to be filed.

Wednesday afternoon, Petito’s parents released a statement that read in part, “Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home… Brian, your silence is reprehensible.”

Petito’s stepfather has now traveled to Wyoming to search for her.

Laundrie has been in Florida since Sept. 1, according to police. He and his parents have retained an attorney, who issued a statement that Laundrie is not speaking about the incident “on the advice of counsel.”