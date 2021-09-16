NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the Less Is More Act on Friday.
This would potentially lead to the release of hundreds of inmates locked up for technical parole violations.
The governor’s office released the following statement Thursday evening —
“Governor Hochul is deeply concerned about the conditions on Rikers Island. It will take collaboration at all levels of government to reach solutions, and we are still in ongoing discussions with the City and legislative leaders on what can be done to improve safety and ensure fairness and justice — both immediately and long-term.”
This comes as Rikers Island deals with an ongoing crisis of growing violence and inmate deaths in the jail.