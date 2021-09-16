Today will remain unsettled with iso’d to sct’d showers/t’storms. And given this activity will be slow moving, it looks like whatever develops has the potential to produce some localized flooding. Outside of all that, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with highs only in the 70s.
There will be some leftover showers tonight, though it looks like they'll lack in intensity. Temps will fall to around 70 again with 60s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow there's about a 30% chance of showers with highs in the 70s.
Saturday's looking better with partly to mostly sunny skies and just a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.
We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics through at least the first half of the weekend as a system tracks just offshore and up the coast. At this point it poses no major threat, but it will likely create some rough surf and strong rip currents.